Chad Gray's working on new Mudvayne music: "We're gonna keep pushing"

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray is working on new music for the reunited band.

In an interview with The Oakland Press, Gray shares, "We've already been working on some stuff. We've got four [songs] in the pipe."

"I’ve written each one of them probably three different times, 'cause it’s like nothing's good enough," Gray explains. "We're gonna keep pushing. We're all getting along really good. We're all talking. Hopefully we all want the same thing from our music, so we'll see. It’s definitely the thing that makes the most sense to do now."

The most recent Mudvayne album is their 2009 self-titled album. The group went on hiatus the following year and didn't reunite until 2021.

Mudvayne is currently traveling the U.S. on the Psychotherapy Sessions tour.

