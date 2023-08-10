Chad Gray's working on new Mudvayne music: "We're gonna keep pushing"

Mudvayne In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray is working on new music for the reunited band.

In an interview with The Oakland Press, Gray shares, "We've already been working on some stuff. We've got four [songs] in the pipe."

"I’ve written each one of them probably three different times, 'cause it’s like nothing's good enough," Gray explains. "We're gonna keep pushing. We're all getting along really good. We're all talking. Hopefully we all want the same thing from our music, so we'll see. It’s definitely the thing that makes the most sense to do now."

The most recent Mudvayne album is their 2009 self-titled album. The group went on hiatus the following year and didn't reunite until 2021.

Mudvayne is currently traveling the U.S. on the Psychotherapy Sessions tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!