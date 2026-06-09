Chad Gray announces 30 Years of Madnesss tour

Mudvayne and HELLYEAH frontman Chad Gray has announced a U.S. solo tour dubbed 30 Years of Madnesss.

The headlining trek kicks off Aug. 28 in Bloomington, Illinois, and concludes Oct. 20 in Nashville. It follows Gray's initial run of 30 Years of Madnesss shows in May, during which he played a mix of Mudvayne and HELLYEAH songs.

"This fall, I'm hopefully going to come to a town near you and we are gonna walk in a room, let go of life and its problems and have some f****** fun!" Gray says in a statement. "That has been my mission statement and mantra from the beginning of this. Let's just have fun!"

Presales begin Tuesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Chadnesss333.com.

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