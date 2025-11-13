'Celebrate'﻿ with Black Stone Cherry on new song

Black Stone Cherry has premiered a new song called "Celebrate," the title track off the band's upcoming EP.

"Celebrate/ You made it through another one today," frontman Chris Robertson sings in the chorus. You can watch the "Celebrate" video on YouTube.

The Celebrate EP, which also includes the previously released single "Neon Eyes," is due out March 6, 2026. It follows Black Stone Cherry's 2023 album, Screamin' at the Sky.

Black Stone Cherry is currently touring the U.S. into mid-December.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.