'Celebrate'﻿ with Black Stone Cherry on new song

'Celebrate' EP artwork. (Mascot Records)
By Josh Johnson

Black Stone Cherry has premiered a new song called "Celebrate," the title track off the band's upcoming EP.

"Celebrate/ You made it through another one today," frontman Chris Robertson sings in the chorus. You can watch the "Celebrate" video on YouTube.

The Celebrate EP, which also includes the previously released single "Neon Eyes," is due out March 6, 2026. It follows Black Stone Cherry's 2023 album, Screamin' at the Sky.

Black Stone Cherry is currently touring the U.S. into mid-December.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!