Celebrate 311 Day with new tour announcement

For some people, March 11 means 311 Day. And if you're one of those people, it's time to celebrate with new tour news.

The "Down" outfit has announced a summer outing, running from July 20 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to August 31 in Redmond, Washington. AWOLNATION and Neon Trees will also be o the bill.

Members of the 311 Nation fan club will have access to tickets starting Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit 311.com.

311 also marked 311 Day with a pair of concerts in Las Vegas over the weekend.

