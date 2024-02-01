Carrie Underwood responds to Disturbed's David Draiman: "Our time will come"

Carrie Underwood is down to rock the stage with Disturbed.

As previously reported, frontman David Draiman pitched the country star on joining him for a duet of Disturbed's song "Don't Tell Me" during the band's show in Nashville on February 17. The original "Don't Tell Me," which appears on Disturbed's 2022 album, Divisive, features vocals by Heart's Ann Wilson.

"Who'd like to see @carrieunderwood sing #donttellme with @disturbed in #nashville??!!!" Draiman wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 30. "I sure as hell would!!! Whatcha say Carrie? Shall we rock?"

Underwood has responded on her social media, sharing that she unfortunately won't be in town during Disturbed's stop in Music City. However, she assures, "Our time will come… ."

As you may recall, Underwood is a big rock fan — she's put out a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home"; has performed and toured with Guns N' Roses; and recently attended a Shinedown and Papa Roach show.

