Carrie Underwood responds to Disturbed's David Draiman: "Our time will come"

Disturbed In Concert - Clarkston, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Carrie Underwood is down to rock the stage with Disturbed.

As previously reported, frontman David Draiman pitched the country star on joining him for a duet of Disturbed's song "Don't Tell Me" during the band's show in Nashville on February 17. The original "Don't Tell Me," which appears on Disturbed's 2022 album, Divisive, features vocals by Heart's Ann Wilson.

"Who'd like to see @carrieunderwood sing #donttellme with @disturbed in #nashville??!!!" Draiman wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 30. "I sure as hell would!!! Whatcha say Carrie? Shall we rock?"

Underwood has responded on her social media, sharing that she unfortunately won't be in town during Disturbed's stop in Music City. However, she assures, "Our time will come… ."

As you may recall, Underwood is a big rock fan — she's put out a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home"; has performed and toured with Guns N' Roses; and recently attended a Shinedown and Papa Roach show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!