Carla Harvey's The Violent Hour premieres video for Zakk Wylde collaboration, 'Hell or Hollywood'

Former Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey has premiered the video for "Hell or Hollywood," her collaboration with Zakk Wylde for her new project, The Violent Hour.

The clip was filmed at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in Los Angeles, which was famously beloved by late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. It includes cameos by a Lemmy lookalike, as well as people playing Kurt Cobain and Janis Joplin.

"Shooting the 'Hell or Hollywood' video at the Rainbow was a full-circle moment for me," Harvey says. "As a kid growing up in the Midwest, I saw the Rainbow in rock mags and iconic Guns N' Roses videos ... it exuded that gritty, dangerous, rock 'n' roll lifestyle I craved. When I moved to LA, I practically lived there. I made my first friends at the Rainbow, found my first bandmates there, and got into plenty of trouble."

You can watch the "Hell or Hollywood" video on YouTube.

"Hell or Hollywood" follows Harvey's debut Violent Hour single, "Sick Ones," which features John 5 of Mötley Crüe. Harvey recorded both songs with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante.

