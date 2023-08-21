Candlebox shares live video for "Punks" single

Round Hill Records

By Josh Johnson

Candlebox has shared a live video for "Punks," a single off the band's upcoming album, The Long Goodbye.

The clip was filmed at the Troubadour venue in Los Angeles and begins with frontman Kevin Martin handing his acoustic guitar to a member of the audience. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The Long Goodbye, which will be the final Candlebox album, will be released Friday, August 25.

Candlebox is currently on a farewell tour, which includes dates with 3 Doors Down. The outing is currently scheduled into October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!