Candlebox announces deluxe 'A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition)' album

Round Hill Records

By Josh Johnson

Candlebox has announced a deluxe edition of their farewell album, The Long Goodbye.

Dubbed A Little Longer Goodbye (Tour Edition), the expanded set is due out July 12 and includes two bonus live tracks recorded during a 2023 show in Chile.

The original The Long Goodbye was released in 2023 as Candlebox was traveling on what they intended to be their final tour. However, they've since announced that they'll be playing on Bush's upcoming summer tour, kicking off in July.

"The response to The Long Goodbye has been so great that we decided to stick around a little longer; add some bonus live material," says frontman Kevin Martin. "We are so happy to be able to kick out the jams a little bit longer. Thank you to everyone for your amazing response to the record, it's been so heartwarming and positive and we're stoked!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!