Candlebox announces fall Can't Quit You tour

It turns out Candlebox couldn't leave touring "Far Behind."

You may recall that the Seattle rockers first launched what they called a farewell tour in 2023. However, they've since decided to stay on the road for a little while longer and have now announced a fall trek dubbed the Can't Quit You tour. It runs from Sept. 17 in St. Louis to Oct. 30 in Sayreville, New Jersey.

"The phrase 'Can't Quit You' really speaks volumes to how important our fans are to us and the music we create," frontman Kevin Martin says in a statement. "Candlebox has always relied on the energy our fans bring and the atmosphere that live music brings."

Depending on the date, openers include fellow '90s bands Sponge and The Verve Pipe. More unexpectedly, indie band The Mountain Goats, who just released a new song called "Candlebox," will provide support for select shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CandleboxRocks.com.

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