Candlebox "absolutely" feels different vibe during farewell tour: "We're certainly seeing a lot of emotion"

Candlebox is currently in the middle of a farewell tour, and frontman Kevin Martin feels there's "absolutely" been a different vibe in the crowd during the shows.

"Everybody that we're meeting is [saying], 'I can't believe this is the last time I'm gonna see you,'" Martin tells ABC Audio.

"We're certainly seeing a lot of emotion coming from an audience of fans that have loved Candlebox for a long time," he continues. "[There are] a lot of kids that are like, 'I'm so glad I got to see you, my parents raised me on Candlebox.' Those things, they feel good."

That emotion isn't just being felt by the audience, but also by the Candelbox members.

"I've had moments onstage where I've been like, 'I can't believe this is the last time I'm gonna sing this in this town,'" Martin shares. "Everywhere I've played over the 30 years I've got a special place in my heart for."

Still, Martin remains confident in his decision to end the band's three-decade run.

"It must be the same way an athlete feels when they retire from the sport," he says. "It's been a lot of hard work and it's been a lot of fun, but physically and emotionally I've got to do what's right for me, and I think the audience understands that."

Candlebox's tour, which includes dates with 3 Doors Down, is scheduled into October. Before they leave everything "Far Behind," the band will release a final album, The Long Goodbye, on August 25.

