Cancellation roundup: Corey Taylor, Avenged Sevenfold & Nita Strauss pull out of shows

Artists including Corey Taylor, Avenged Sevenfold and Nita Strauss all canceled performances over the weekend.

The Slipknot frontman pulled out of his set at the Aftershock Festival on Saturday, October 7.

"During our Los Angeles show this past week, I fell on stage and sustained a significant injury to my knee," Taylor said. "On top of this, a few members of our band and crew have been impacted by COVID, and as a result, we are unable to perform."

A7X, meanwhile, scrapped their show in Chula Vista, California, on Saturday due to a virus that affected frontman M. Shadows.

"There is no vocal cord damage.. I simply am sick and can't make the noises I need to make," Shadows explained. "We will come back… so sorry for those who traveled."

Finally, Strauss will be absent from Alice Cooper's band, with which she plays guitar, for the time being as she deals with an illness.

"I'm taking all the necessary things and will rejoin the tour the absolute second I'm well enough," she said.

