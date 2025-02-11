Call off the 'Mayday': Three Days Grace hits #1 with revamped lineup

In October, Three Days Grace announced that original frontman Adam Gontier was returning to the band, forming a two-singer lineup alongside longtime vocalist Matt Walst. In bringing Gontier back to 3DG, the "Just Like You" rockers wanted to make sure they could all still write strong songs together.

"If you have a song that really connects with people and is emotionally real and becomes emotionally real for the fans, then you've got something very powerful," drummer Neil Sanderson tells ABC Audio. "We wanted to make sure that we were gonna be able to do that and not force it."

He continues, "When those songs started coming to fruition, that's when we looked at each other and we said, 'Let's do this, guys.'"

The first single released by the revamped 3DG lineup, "Mayday," appears to be doing just that, having hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Sanderson describes "Mayday" as a sort of "social commentary" on the "feeling of hurling through life at warp speed."

"There's so much access to information, but information that is meant to persuade you to make decisions and what to believe in and how to live your life," Sanderson says. "Sometimes it just becomes very overwhelming, and then sometimes you wonder who's actually at the wheel. Who's really in control of this day-to-day chaotic life?"

While Three Days Grace has hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay before — 17 times, in fact — those were all with Gontier or Walst separately. Now leading the chart with both Gontier and Walst on the mic "absolutely" feels special, Sanderson says.

"It does feel like there's this full-circle thing and Three Days Grace has this new dimension that we can play around with, having two vocalists," he says.

