Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz reflects 'pretty astounding' experience opening Oasis reunion tour

Cage the Elephant has been opening for Oasis on the North American leg of the Gallagher brothers' reunion tour. In addition to getting to hear songs including "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova" every night, the "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" outfit has been playing the biggest venues of their career during the run.

"It has definitely been surreal," Cage frontman Matt Shultz tells Variety of the tour experience. "It's incredibly humbling."

"The first few moments of walking out on stage are pretty astounding," Shultz continues. "I went into it thinking the crowd would fill up over time, but the audiences have really shown up early. It's amazing."

The Oasis reunion tour, which kicked off in the U.K. in July, marks the first time the formerly feuding Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher have shared the live stage since the band broke up in 2009. Sixteen years later, Shultz says Noel and Liam have been "very family oriented" this time around.

"I've seen some of their kids around, but [Liam and Noel] have been pretty insulated," Shultz says. "They're living a kind of home life on the road, so we haven't really hung out yet. Hopefully we'll get a chance to hang."

Like Oasis, Cage the Elephant is also a band of brothers: Matt's sibling Brad Shultz plays guitar. Matt says that watching two other brothers rock giant stadiums has brought him and Brad even closer.

"We've never had a time period where we weren't close, but this has definitely deepened our relationship," Matt says.

Cage will play two more shows opening for Oasis Friday and Saturday in Mexico City. They'll also be playing a number of festivals before launching a headlining U.S. tour in October.

