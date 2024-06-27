Cage the Elephant premieres video for ﻿'Neon Pill'﻿ track "Out Loud"

Cage the Elephant has premiered the video for "Out Loud," a track off their new album, Neon Pill.

The clip finds frontman Matt Shultz sitting in an empty house while a TV continuously plays static in the background. As Consequence points out, Shultz and his brother and bandmate, Brad Shultz, lost their father during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch the "Out Loud" video streaming now on YouTube.

Neon Pill, the follow-up to 2019's Social Cues, dropped in May. It's the first Cage album following Matt's 2023 arrest on gun charges, which he later explained was the result of a mental health episode.

"It's one of those things that I never imagined happening," Matt tells Consequence. "I'm not going to say I'm happy that it happened, but I definitely did learn some deep lessons in life. I have a much deeper empathy and sympathy for anyone else who goes through that."

Cage the Elephant is currently on a U.S. tour in support of Neon Pill, which stretches into September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.