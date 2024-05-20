Cage the Elephant premieres video for "Neon Pill" single

By Josh Johnson

Cage the Elephant has premiered the video for "Neon Pill," the lead single and title track off their new album.

The clip features several different people who notice something strange or disturbing in their reflection, such as their mouth disappearing. In between, we see shots of frontman Matt Shultz singing in a concrete room.

You can watch the "Neon Pill" video streaming now on YouTube.

The album Neon Pill, the follow-up to 2019's Social Cues, dropped Friday, May 17. Cage the Elephant will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in June.

