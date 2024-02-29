Cage the Elephant details new album 'Neon Pill' + tour; Matt Shultz speaks on 2023 arrest

Cage the Elephant has announced a new album called Neon Pill.

The "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" outfit's sixth studio effort — and their first since 2019's Social Cues — is due out May 17. It includes the previously released title track, as well as a newly premiered tune titled "Out Loud," which is available now via digital outlets.

Cage has also announced a U.S. tour in support of Neon Pill, running from June 20 in West Valley City, Utah, to September 18 in Denver. Young the Giant will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CagetheElephant.com.

Meanwhile, frontman Matt Shultz has spoken out about his 2023 arrest for the first time. As previously reported, Shultz was apprehended in New York City in January 2023 on gun charges, and ended up pleading guilty to two felony counts and one misdemeanor, which allowed him to avoid jail time. Following a year of no new arrests, Shultz can withdraw his plea to the felony charges.

In an Instagram post, Shultz says that the arrest "undoubtedly saved my life" and shares that he'd been "unknowingly fighting my way through an utter mental health crisis" over three years.

"I had slipped into psychosis due to an iatrogenic response to a medication I was prescribed," Shultz writes.

Shultz credits treatment, the support of his bandmates and the "unwavering love" of his wife, Eva, for helping him "regain my grip on reality and fully recover."

"Along the way, I learned a lot of hard lessons, and I thank God I was able to come out on the other side," he says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.