Cage the Elephant announces intimate LA concert ahead of '﻿Neon Pill﻿' release

RCA Records; Neil Krug

By Josh Johnson

Cage the Elephant has announced an intimate Los Angeles club concert leading up to the release of their new album, Neon Pill.

The band will perform at the Echoplex venue on May 7. Tickets will only be available through the Ticketmaster Request program. You can submit your request now through Tuesday, April 30, at 10 p.m. PT. Those selected will be notified by Friday, May 3.

Neon Pill will be released May 17. It's the follow-up to 2019's Social Cues and the first Cage the Elephant album since frontman Matt Shultz was arrested in 2023 on gun charges. Shultz later shared that he was going through a mental health crisis and said that his arrest "undoubtedly saved my life."

Cage the Elephant will launch a full U.S. tour in support of Neon Pill in June.

