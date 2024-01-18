Cage the Elephant teases new single, "Neon Pill"

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Cage the Elephant is ready to uncage some new music.

The "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" rockers are dropping a track called "Neon Pill" on Friday, January 19.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Cage teases, "It's a hit and run ... 'Neon Pill' tonight at midnight!" You can presave "Neon Pill" now.

"Neon Pill" marks the first new music from Cage the Elephant to follow their 2019 album, Social Cues. It also marks their first release since frontman Matt Shultz was arrested on gun charges in 2023. In June, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. The plea allowed him to avoid jail time.

Cage is also returning to the live stage in 2024. They're currently booked for Bonnaroo and Hangout Fest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!