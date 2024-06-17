Cage the Elephant, QotSA add extra dates to upcoming tours

Cage the Elephant and Queens of the Stone Age have announced additional dates for their respective upcoming tours.

The "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" outfit will play Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Sept. 1. A presale takes place Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday.

For all ticket info, visit CagetheElephant.com.

The Nashville show will be part of Cage's tour in support of their new album, Neon Pill, which dropped in May. The outing, which also includes Young the Giant on the bill, kicks off Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Meanwhile, the "No One Knows" rockers have added a second date at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway, taking place Sept. 27. Their previously announced show at the venue, set for Sept. 28, has sold out.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit QotSA.com for all ticket info.

QotSA is playing a run of U.S. dates in September and October to close out their End Is Nero tour, which supports their 2023 album, In Times New Roman... .

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.