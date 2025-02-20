BVB's Andy Biersack launches Knives and Pens publishing imprint

Black Veil Brides And Creeper Perform At OVO Arena Chiaki Nozu/WireImage (Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has announced a new publishing imprint called Knives and Pens.

Launched in partnership with the Rare Bird publishing house, Knives and Pens "aims to redefine the landscape of horror fiction by blending the genre's golden-era nostalgia with a fresh and modern approach to storytelling," a press release reads.

It continues, "The imprint will focus on high-quality, horror-themed novellas that breathe new life into public domain stories and characters, as well as introducing original narratives."

The debut Knives and Pens release is the Biersack-penned The First Vampire, due out in April.

Biersack previously wrote the graphic novel The Ghost of Ohio and the memoir They Don't Need to Understand.

