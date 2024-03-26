Butthole Surfers guitarist: "We've been getting six-figure offers to play live"

Butthole Surfers haven't played live since 2017, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon, even if a large chunk of change is at stake.

In an interview with The Guardian, guitarist Paul Leary shares, "We've been getting six-figure offers to play live. But I just don't want to do it."

"We're really lucky to not be in prison and I don't want to push that any more," he adds, referring to the "Pepper" outfit's history of riotous performances. "I don't want to be sending a bandmate home in a body bag or for a venue to burn down."

Frontman Gibby Haynes, meanwhile, has been more focused on his family.

"I have a 13-year-old son, who is the f****** light of my life," Haynes says. "I've got an actual family and it's awesome. Little league baseball and middle school basketball? Dude, it's the s***."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.