Butthole Surfers, Pixies, Iron Maiden & more included on 'Stranger Things' season 5 soundtrack

Songs by Butthole Surfers, Pixies and Iron Maiden are included on the soundtrack for the fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.

The track list includes the Surfers' "Human Cannonball," Pixies' "Here Comes Your Man" and Maiden's "The Trooper." Also on the album are The Psychedelic Furs' "Pretty in Pink," David Bowie's "Heroes" and the Cowboy Junkies cover of The Velvet Underground's "Sweet Jane."

In addition to being featured on the soundtrack, the music of the Butthole Surfers comes up in a bit of Stranger Things dialogue. As Stereogum points out, the particular scene features Finn Wolfhard's character, Mike, explaining the concept of a weapon meant to be used against the Upside Down, which he'd connected to a spinning Surfers record. However, Maya Hawke's character, Robin, argues that The Replacements would provide a better soundtrack to saving the world.

In a bit of irony, the real-life Wolfhard is co-writing the script for a Replacements biopic.

Both Stranger Things season 5 and its soundtrack are out now.

