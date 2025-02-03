Bush's Gavin Rossdale mourns death of his mother

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has announced that his mother, Barbara, has died.

In an Instagram post, the "Glycerine" rocker shares that Barbara passed on Jan. 28 "after a long tortuous fight."

"It's hard to put into words the bond we had and the void she leaves," Rossdale writes. "The world feels lonelier and today the journey seems longer and more uphill."

"I know she is with me at all times because that is the way with love and loss," he continues. "We carry those who we love yet cannot see. That is my comfort. I send you all my love."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.