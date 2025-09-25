Bush, Third Eye Blind to play 2026 Stagecoach festival

GAVIN ROSSDALE Bush's Gavin Rossdale on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Jill Lances
BushJourney and Third Eye Blind are among the artists set to play the 2026 Stagecoach festival, taking place April 24-26 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Both Bush and Journey are confirmed for the April 25 lineup, while Third Eye Blind will play April 26.
While Stagecoach is predominantly a country festival, it has been branching out in recent years. Other non-country artists on the bill for 2026 include Counting Crows, Hootie and the Blowfish and The Wallflowers. This year’s headliners include Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone.

Passes for this year's festival go on sale Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. PT. A complete lineup can be found at Stagecoachfestival.com.

