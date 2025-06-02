Bush teases new song, 'The Land of Milk and Honey'

GAVIN ROSSDALE
By Josh Johnson

Bush is teasing a new song called "The Land of Milk and Honey."

The track will premiere alongside a video on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. You can presave it now and hear a clip via Bush's Facebook.

"The Land of Milk and Honey" is the first official single off Bush's upcoming album, I Beat Loneliness. It follows the previously released track "60 Ways to Forget People."

I Beat Loneliness is the follow-up to 2022's The Art of Survival. It will be released July 18.

Bush will launch a U.S. tour with Shinedown in July.

