Bush lights the match in new video for 'The Land of Milk and Honey' single

GAVIN ROSSDALE, JIMMY KIMMEL Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Bush has premiered the video for "The Land of Milk and Honey," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, I Beat Loneliness.

The clip doesn't feature any milk or honey, but it does have a lot of fire, which snakes around the band as frontman Gavin Rossdale fittingly sings, "Fire does what it wants."

You can watch "The Land of Milk and Honey" video streaming on YouTube.

I Beat Loneliness, the follow-up to 2022's The Art of Survival, drops July 18. It also includes the previously released song "60 Ways to Forget People."

Bush will be touring the U.S. alongside Shinedown starting in July.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

