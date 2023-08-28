Bush announces intimate charity NYC show in honor of International Day of Peace

Bush has announced an intimate New York City concert in honor of International Day of Peace, September 21.

The show takes place September 22 at the Irving Plaza venue and will raise money for the anti-gun violence organizations Artist for Action and Sandy Hook Promise.

"As a father I am staggered by the gun violence in America and as a musician I am fortunate enough to be able to take a stand against it," says frontman Gavin Rossdale. "This is a human rights crisis out of control."

"There have been more than 400 mass shootings in the US in 2023 -- from stores to football games to parades to schools," Rossdale continues. "Every person, especially children, deserves the right to be and feel safe."

Tickets to the concert are on sale now.

Bush has spent the summer touring behind their 2022 album, The Art of Survival. A deluxe version dropped in June.

