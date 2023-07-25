Bullet for My Valentine schedules first full North American headlining tour since 2018

2000 Trees Festival Katja Ogrin/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Bullet for My Valentine is launching a full North American headlining tour for the first time since 2018.

The newly announced trek kicks off October 8 in Montreal and comes to a close November 10 in Orlando, Florida. The bill also includes Of Mice & Men and Vended, which features the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

"After five long years, we're finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour," says Bullet frontman Matt Tuck. "We cannot wait to play and see you all again -- it's been far too long."

Bullet for My Valentine will be supporting their new, self-titled album, which was released in 2021.

