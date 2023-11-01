Bullet for My Valentine opening Reverb shop

Bullet for My Valentine is the latest artist to open a shop with the online gear marketplace Reverb.

The Welsh metallers are offering a variety of studio and stage-used pieces, including drum kits and amps.

The Bullet for My Valentine Reverb shop will open on Wednesday, November 8. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Others who've opened Reverb shops include Green Day, Muse, Linkin Park, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and members of blink-182.

Bullet for My Valentine is currently on a U.S. tour supporting their 2021 self-titled album. Of Mice & Men is also on the bill.

