Bullet for My Valentine opening Reverb shop

Credit: Dan Jarvis

By Josh Johnson

Bullet for My Valentine is the latest artist to open a shop with the online gear marketplace Reverb.

The Welsh metallers are offering a variety of studio and stage-used pieces, including drum kits and amps.

The Bullet for My Valentine Reverb shop will open on Wednesday, November 8. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Others who've opened Reverb shops include Green Day, Muse, Linkin Park, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and members of blink-182.

Bullet for My Valentine is currently on a U.S. tour supporting their 2021 self-titled album. Of Mice & Men is also on the bill.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!