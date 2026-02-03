Bullet for My Valentine announces reissue of ﻿'Hand of Blood' ﻿EP

Matthew Tuck of Bullet For My Valentine performs during Download Festival at Donington Park on June 15, 2025 in Castle Donington, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Bullet for My Valentine has announced a reissue of the band's 2005 EP, Hand of Blood.

The package will arrive on vinyl and CD on March 13. You can preorder your copy now.

"We've started 2026 incredibly strong, working away in the studio," Bullet says in a Facebook post. "We can't wait to share with you all that we've been working on. In the meantime, after meeting so many of you life long fans out on the road last year, we realised that we never really got to take you back to where it all started."

The Welsh metallers add, "So with that in mind, we're incredibly happy to be able to share our reissue of the Hand Of Blood EP."

Hand of Blood was released ahead of Bullet's 2005 debut album, The Poison, and includes the song "4 Words (To Choke Upon)."

Bullet for My Valentine's most recent album is their 2021 self-titled effort.

