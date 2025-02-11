Buckcherry announces co-headlining tour with Steel Panther

Buckcherry And Skid Row In Concert - Detroit, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Buckcherry is teaming up with Steel Panther for a co-headlining tour.

The spring outing, dubbed the Northern Exposure tour, launches April 11 in Redding, California, and will go up to the Pacific Northwest before heading into Canada. The bulk of the trek will remain north of the border before concluding stateside on May 18 in North Tonawanda, New York.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Buckcherry.com or SteelPanther.com.

Buckcherry will release a new album called Roar Like Thunder on June 13. The most recent Steel Panther album is 2023's On the Prowl.

