Buckcherry announces 25th anniversary retrospective series

Buckcherry has announced a retrospective series celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's 1999 self-titled debut album.

"The Story Behind the Song and Album" will find frontman Josh Todd sharing "confessionals giving insight of the songs and the history behind some of the moments writing and recording the album." It'll kick off Saturday, April 6, via Buckcherry's socials.

The album Buckcherry is certified Gold by the RIAA and spawned the single "Lit Up," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Buckcherry's latest album, their 10th studio effort, is 2023's Vol. 10. They have live dates scheduled throughout the year in the spring, summer and fall.

