Buckcherry announces fall tour + releases 'Let It Burn' video

Buckcherry And Skid Row In Concert - Detroit, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Buckcherry has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of their new album, Roar Like Thunder.

The outing launches Sept. 20 in San Juan Capistrano, California, and concludes Nov. 7 in Tucson, Arizona. Hanoi Rocks vocalist Michael Monroe will also be on the bill for select dates.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Buckcherry.com.

Along with the tour news, Buckcherry has premiered the video for the Roar Like Thunder track "Let It Burn." The clip, now on YouTube, features live and behind-the-scenes footage from Buckcherry's spring tour with Steel Panther.

Roar Like Thunder, the 11th Buckcherry album, was released in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!