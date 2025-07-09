Buckcherry announces fall tour + releases 'Let It Burn' video

Buckcherry has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of their new album, Roar Like Thunder.

The outing launches Sept. 20 in San Juan Capistrano, California, and concludes Nov. 7 in Tucson, Arizona. Hanoi Rocks vocalist Michael Monroe will also be on the bill for select dates.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Buckcherry.com.

Along with the tour news, Buckcherry has premiered the video for the Roar Like Thunder track "Let It Burn." The clip, now on YouTube, features live and behind-the-scenes footage from Buckcherry's spring tour with Steel Panther.

Roar Like Thunder, the 11th Buckcherry album, was released in June.

