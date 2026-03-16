Buckcherry announces summer US tour

Buckcherry has announced a U.S. tour for the summer.

The shows span from June 26 in West Fargo, North Dakota, to July 25 in Pueblo, Colorado. The trek follows Buckcherry's previously announced spring run, kicking off in May.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Buckcherry.com.

Buckcherry will be touring in support of their latest album, 2025's Roar Like Thunder.

In other Buckcherry happenings, frontman Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D have teamed up with the app Soapbox to upload "immersive reality" performances of two Buckcherry songs.

"Through immersive mixed reality, Soapbox brings iconic musicians directly into personal spaces for intimate performances that feel present, human, and alive," a press release reads.

The Soapbox app is available on Meta Quest devices.

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