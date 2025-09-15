Bruce Dickinson rocks US national anthem; Iron Maiden named 'Album Champion' for UK's National Album Day

Bruce Dickinson performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 31, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Bruce Dickinson may be from England, but that doesn't mean he can't rock "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Iron Maiden frontman belted the U.S. national anthem ahead of Sunday's football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks.

"Thank you to everyone at the @nfl and all of the fans at the @steelers vs @seahawks game today," Dickinson posted on Instagram. "That was a huge honour!"

While he sang an American anthem, Dickinson is still very English in at least one regard: he spelled "honor" with an "ou."

In other Maiden-related news, the metal legends have been named an "Album Champion" for the 2025 edition of the U.K.'s National Album Day, taking place Oct. 18.

The annual event, which has been held since 2018, aims to "celebrate and promote the art of the album," and honors "artists who tell their stories behind these significant and influential bodies of work."

"Albums matter," Dickinson says. "They always have not just to Maiden but to all of the band members that have done solo projects – none of them have just toured – they have always recorded and released product too – especially me!!"

"The rush of first seeing the vinyl or the CD or back in the day the cassette for the first time never leaves you," he continues. "It's great that fans are coming full circle to enjoy the totemistic experience that was lost for a while in this digital era."

The other 2025 Album Champions are Architects, Wolf Alice and Nova Twins.

For more info on National Album Day, visit NationalAlbumDay.co.uk.

