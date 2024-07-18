Britney Spears has four-letter response to Ozzy Osbourne's comments about her

Ozzy Osbourne and his family are learning that Britney Spears doesn’t just sit back and take criticism.

The pop star took to social media to respond to the Osbourne family’s recent comments about her dancing on social media, and she’s not happy about it.

On Wednesday, Ozzy and his family discussed Britney on their podcast, with Ozzy saying he was "fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing on social media] every f****** day." He added that it was "very, very sad," while his wife, Sharon, agreed, saying, "Poor little thing ... it's heartbreaking."

Well, Britney had a few thoughts on the subject, posting a lengthy message that started off with some comments about actress Kate Beckinsale and how she responded to the "cruel" people who were accusing of her of not having "age-appropriate" looks.

Then Britney switched the topic to herself, writing, "Not as bad as some of my comments saying it's sad I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my IG!" She went on to note she "hardly ever" dances and added, "I'm not poor at all!!! ... in my transparent opinion, wealth and health isn't relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too."

After going on for another page or so, Britney concluded, "I'm gonna do a photoshooot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind kindly f*** off!!!"

For good measure, she posted a video of herself dancing in a bikini bottom and cropped sweater.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.