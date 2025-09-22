Bring them back together: Evanescence reunites with Paul McCoy at Louder than Life festival

Amy Lee of Evanescence performs in a concert on June 07, 2024 in Solvesborg, Sweden. (Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns)

Evanescence brought back Paul McCoy to rock "Bring Me to Life" during their set Sunday at the Louder than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

McCoy, who also fronts the band 12 Stones, famously rapped and provided backing vocals on the studio version of the 2003 hit.

As seen in fan-shot footage, frontwoman Amy Lee began the Louder than Life performance without McCoy before introducing him to the stage just before his rap part was set to begin.

"C'mon Paul, are you gonna help me out with this or what?" Lee said.

After the song ended, Lee declared, "The real McCoy, ladies and gentlemen!"

Evanescence last performed "Bring Me to Life" with McCoy in 2016. Over the years, they've played it live with guests including Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix and Sonny Sandoval of P.O.D.

