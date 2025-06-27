Bring them to (After)Life: Evanescence earns first #1 on Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay

For the first time in their career, Evanescence has a #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Amy Lee and company have finally conquered the tally with "Afterlife," a song they recorded for Netflix's animated Devil May Cry series. Their previous peak on Mainstream Rock Airplay was #5, achieved in 2006 by the single "Call Me When You're Sober."

Evanescence first charted on Mainstream Rock Airplay in 2003 with their breakout hit "Bring Me to Life," which, surprisingly, only reached #11. Those 22 years in between "Bring Me to Life" and "Afterlife" hitting #1 is the longest any act has gone between first charting on Mainstream Rock Airplay and notching their first leader since Jeff Beck took 37 years. The late guitar virtuoso first appeared on Mainstream Rock Airplay in 1985 and finally reached #1 in 2022 with the Ozzy Osbourne collaboration "Patient Number 9."

"Afterlife" follows Evanescence's 2021 album, The Bitter Truth. They also just put out the song "Fight Like a Girl" alongside K.Flay for the John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina.

