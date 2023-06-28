Bring Me Måneskin? Italian rockers jammed with Horizon's Jordan Fish

Måneskin may have found a new collaborator in Bring Me the Horizon's Jordan Fish.

Speaking with NME, guitarist Thomas Raggi shares that he recently hit the studio with the "DiE4u" band's keyboardist and producer.

"He's a super nice guy," Raggi says of Fish. "It was fun and super cool. We did it here in London."

"It was just jamming," he adds. "We met at the BRIT Awards and we just have fun together."

As for new Måneskin music, bassist Victoria De Angelis teases that the Italian rockers have been "doing some nice stuff."

"Give us some time," says frontman Damiano David. "The last one only came out in January."

That "last one" is the album Rush!, which features the singles "Supermodel" and "The Loneliest." Måneskin launches a U.S. tour in continued support of Rush! in September.

Bring Me the Horizon, meanwhile, is currently on tour with Fall Out Boy.

