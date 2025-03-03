Bring Me the Horizon announces USA Ascension Program tour

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the USA Ascension Program, kicks off Sept. 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wraps up Oct. 3 in Los Angeles. The bill will also include Motionless in White.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BMTHOfficial.com.

The headlining dates will be bookended by sets at the Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals. If your city isn't on the itinerary, don't lose hope just yet — the announced dates make up just the first run of a two-part tour.

Bring Me the Horizon's most recent album is 2024's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.