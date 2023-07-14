Bring Me the Horizon announces NEX_FEST Japan festival

Rock Am Ring 2023 - Day 3 Gina Wetzler/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a new festival called NEX_FEST, taking November 3 in Tokyo, Japan.

Oli Sykes and company will headline the event themselves, while the rest of the bill includes I Prevail, Yungblud and BABYMETAL, among others. Leading up to NEX_FEST, Bring Me the Horizon will also play shows in Hyogo on October 31 and Aichi on November 1.

For more info, visit NexFestJapan.com.

NEX_FEST takes its name from Bring Me the Horizon's upcoming Post Human: NeX GEn release, due out September 15. It's the second installment in the band's Post Human series, following 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror.

Bring Me the Horizon is currently on tour with Fall Out Boy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!