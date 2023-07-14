Bring Me the Horizon announces NEX_FEST Japan festival

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a new festival called NEX_FEST, taking November 3 in Tokyo, Japan.

Oli Sykes and company will headline the event themselves, while the rest of the bill includes I Prevail, Yungblud and BABYMETAL, among others. Leading up to NEX_FEST, Bring Me the Horizon will also play shows in Hyogo on October 31 and Aichi on November 1.

For more info, visit NexFestJapan.com.

NEX_FEST takes its name from Bring Me the Horizon's upcoming Post Human: NeX GEn release, due out September 15. It's the second installment in the band's Post Human series, following 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror.

Bring Me the Horizon is currently on tour with Fall Out Boy.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.