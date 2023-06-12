Bring Me the Horizon announces new '﻿Post Human﻿' release, ﻿'NeX GEn'

Bring Me the Horizon has announced the next installment in the band's Post Human series.

The effort, titled Post Human: NeX GEn, arrives September 15.

Upon first announcing the project in 2020, Bring Me the Horizon had planned to put out four different EPs all under the Post Human title over the year. However, the band's vision for the endeavor continued to expand since then, with NeX GEn now being only the second installment, following 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror.

Since Survival Horror — which includes the songs "Teardrops" and "Parasite Eve," as well as collaborations with Yungblud and Evanescence's Amy Lee — BMTH has put out a number of one-off singles, including "DiE4u," "sTraNgeRs," "LosT" and "AmEN!"

