Bring Me the Horizon premieres video for "AmEN!" single

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered the video for the band's new single, "AmEN!", which features rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Daryl Palumbo of the post-hardcore band Glassjaw.

The clip begins with a white door standing in the middle of a field, which opens up to the world of a demonic cult. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"AmEN!" is one of several singles Bring Me the Horizon has released over the past couple years, along with "DiE4u," "sTraNgeRs" and "LosT."

Meanwhile, Bring Me the Horizon is set to release a new record called Post Human: NeX GEn on September 15. It follows 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

