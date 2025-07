Bring Me the Horizon reworking catalog for 'Lo-files' compilation

Bring Me the Horizon is bringing down the fidelity for a new compilation.

Lo-files will consist of lo-fi versions of 23 Bring Me the Horizon songs. You won't have to wait too long to hear what that sounds like, as Lo-files drops on Friday.

The most recent Bring Me the Horizon album is 2024's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn.

Bring Me the Horizon will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.