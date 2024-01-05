Bring Me the Horizon drinks the "Kool-Aid" with new single

Sony Music Entertainment UK Limited

By Josh Johnson

Bring Me the Horizon has dropped a new single called "Kool-Aid."

While the song doesn't feature the Kool-Aid Man's signature "Oh yeah!," it does give a shout-out to the famed drink with the lyric, "Drank the Kool-Aid by the jug."

You can listen to "Kool-Aid" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Kool-Aid" follows Bring Me the Horizon's trio of 2023 singles, "LosT," "AmEN!" and "DArkSide." It's expected to be included on the upcoming Post Human: NeX GEn release, the follow-up to 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!