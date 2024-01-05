Bring Me the Horizon drinks the "Kool-Aid" with new single

Bring Me the Horizon has dropped a new single called "Kool-Aid."

While the song doesn't feature the Kool-Aid Man's signature "Oh yeah!," it does give a shout-out to the famed drink with the lyric, "Drank the Kool-Aid by the jug."

You can listen to "Kool-Aid" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Kool-Aid" follows Bring Me the Horizon's trio of 2023 singles, "LosT," "AmEN!" and "DArkSide." It's expected to be included on the upcoming Post Human: NeX GEn release, the follow-up to 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

