Bring Me the Horizon rerecording ﻿'Count Your Blessings'﻿ debut album

Get ready for Count Your Blessings (Bring Me the Horizon's Version).

Oli Sykes and company have announced the rerecorded version of the band's 2006 debut album, Count Your Blessings, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The updated set, which is actually dubbed Count Your Blessings | Repented, is due out July 10.

Bring Me the Horizon will also be playing Count Your Blessings in full at the U.K.'s Outbreak Festival, taking place July 10 in Manchester, England.

Those in the U.K. who preorder Count Your Blessings | Repented before 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday will have access to a presale.

For more info, visit BMTHOfficial.com.

Bring Me the Horizon's most recent release is their L.I.V.E. in São Paulo (Live Immersive Virtual Experiment) live album, which just dropped on Friday. A L.I.V.E. in São Paulo concert film screened in theaters in March.

Bring Me the Horizon will launch a U.S. tour April 23 in Los Angeles.

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