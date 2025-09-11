Bring Me the Horizon releasing 10th anniversary edition of 'That's the Spirit'

Bring Me the Horizon, 'That's the Spirit' 10th anniversary vinyl (Sony Music Entertainment UK)
By Andrea Dresdale

Ten years ago Thursday — Sept. 11, 2015 — Bring Me the Horizon released their fifth album, That's the Spirit. Now, they've announced a 10th anniversary reissue of the album on various vinyl variants.

According to the band's Instagram, the album is available on glow-in-the-dark vinyl, clear vinyl, black-and-white spatter vinyl and a picture disc. The most elaborate package is pressed on purple swirl vinyl and comes packaged in a gatefold sleeve with a 12-page booklet. All versions will be released Dec. 12.

The critically acclaimed album, which marked a shift toward a more alternative/hard rock style, debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It features the singles "Throne," "Happy Song," "Drown" and "True Friends."

