Bring Me the Horizon releasing 10th anniversary edition of 'That's the Spirit'

Ten years ago Thursday — Sept. 11, 2015 — Bring Me the Horizon released their fifth album, That's the Spirit. Now, they've announced a 10th anniversary reissue of the album on various vinyl variants.

According to the band's Instagram, the album is available on glow-in-the-dark vinyl, clear vinyl, black-and-white spatter vinyl and a picture disc. The most elaborate package is pressed on purple swirl vinyl and comes packaged in a gatefold sleeve with a 12-page booklet. All versions will be released Dec. 12.

The critically acclaimed album, which marked a shift toward a more alternative/hard rock style, debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It features the singles "Throne," "Happy Song," "Drown" and "True Friends."

