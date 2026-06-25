Bring Me the Horizon premieres new single, 'Dehumanized'

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered a new single called "Dehumanized."

The track will appear on Count Your Blessings | Repented, BMTH's upcoming rerecording of their 2006 debut album, Count Your Blessings. Fittingly, "Dehumanized" finds Oli Sykes and company revisiting their early deathcore sound, complete with screaming vocals.

"Dehumanized" is accompanied by an equally brutal video full of blood, torture and entrails. The clip even begins with a viewer discretion advisory reading, "The following footage contains themes that some people may find distressing."

If you can handle that, you can watch the "Dehumanized" video on YouTube.

Count Your Blessings | Repented is due out July 10. Bring Me the Horizon will be performing it live at the 2026 Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama, in October.

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