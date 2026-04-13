Brian Tyree Henry to star in upcoming Apple film 'Running'

Brian Tyree Henry attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry has another Apple gig in the works. He's set to star in the upcoming movie Running opposite Spike Fearn, according to Deadline. Details about his character have not been disclosed.

Running is based on an original story by director Gavin O' Connor. It tells the story of a "homeless high school running prodigy on the hunt for greatness as he uses his gifts to outrun his past and find a family," Deadline reports.

“I started thinking about building a story around a homeless kid who doesn’t have a place in the world. No love. No friends. No family. The only home he knows is the streets," O'Connor said, as per Deadline. "It felt like a great place to begin a character’s journey and tell an underdog story about the human spirit."

Bill Dubuque wrote the script, with production from Makeready and Nike.

Running marks Henry's latest Apple project. He previously starred in and executive produced the Emmy- and Critics Choice-nominated series Dope Thief, as well as Causeway, which received an Academy Award nomination.

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