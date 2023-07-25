Brian "Head" Welch's Love and Death reissuing debut album

Brian "Head" Welch's Korn side project Love and Death is reissuing the band's 2013 debut album, Between Here & Lost, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

In an Instagram post, Welch describes the recording of Between Here & Lost as a "pivotal time in my life," as it led into his reunion with Korn after he'd left the band in 2005.

"Partnering with all the incredible musicians on [Between Here & Lost] helped me fall back in love with guitar and heavy music again," Welch says. "I equate this era of my life with preparing me to go back to [Korn] and I'm very grateful to everyone that was involved in creating this unique album!"

The reissue will be released September 15 and is available to preorder now.

Love and Death released their sophomore follow-up to Between Here & Lost, Perfectly Preserved, in 2021. It spawned the single "Down."

Korn's most recent album is 2022's Requiem.

